NORTHUMBERLAND — The Music in the Park schedule has been set for King Street Park this summer.
The event will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. every Monday in June, July and August. Residents are encouraged to bring a chair and a friend for an evening of music in the park. Sponsorship is still available.
The schedule is as follows: Ally J. Band on June 13; Odyssey on June 20; Rapid Run on June 27; Trainwreck Survivors on July 11; Blue River Soul with Karen Meeks on July 18; MusiCraft on July 25; Blaine Ren on Aug. 1; Sunbury City Band on Aug. 8; Ann Kerstetter Duo on Aug. 15; Billy, Bubb and a Girl on Aug. 22; and Gene Cullison on Aug. 29. Ther will be no music in the park on July 4 due to Pineknotter Days.
Mayor Dan Berard announced that King Street at Second Street and Front Street, as well as Park Avenue, will be closed off during Music in the Park.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER