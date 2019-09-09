I enjoyed going to Brasserie Louis on Thursday evenings to hear the talented Taylor Fleming on the piano. It was a relaxed and fun evening, seeing old friends, and meeting new people. Steve Mitchell was there every week, usually with his brother, Than Mitchell. His table was reserved and others joined him throughout the evening. On July 18, I sat with Steve, and when I was ready to leave I told him that I would see him the following Thursday. It was not to be...
Legendary drummer Steve Mitchell died peacefully in the early morning hours of July 25. It was a shock to everyone who knew him and loved him and had the opportunity to hear him play. Steve's health had been in decline for a few years.
On August 1, Taylor Fleming organized a tribute to Steve—The Steve Mitchell Memorial Jam at Brasserie Louis. It was called “Around the Fire.” And it was a gathering of area friends, musicians, family, and everyone who wanted to pay tribute to Steve Mitchell. The evening's beneficiary was the American Friends Service Committee, in memory of Steve.
I arrived early and the bar area of “The Brass” was already filled with people. I offered my condolences to Ann Keeler Evans, who had been married to Steve. We hugged and shed some tears, as I did with Annie Clark. Sadly, Than Mitchell couldn't attend as he was ill. He was, though, with us in spirit.
Taylor's mom, Pam Thompson, had reserved a table for us. I enjoyed meeting Ali Thompson, Pam's daughter and Taylor's sister, and Syllus Thompson, Ali's son and Taylor's nephew. I walked over to Taylor and gave him a big hug, and thanked him for making this magical evening happen.
Karen Nicholson told me that Steve was a big influence on her son, John's life. I heard this often during the evening.
I said Hi to Farida Zaid and chatted with Kathryn Starkey and Tim Herman. I met Lisa Strawser and Chris McGeehan who had taken lessons from Steve.
Mary Bannon and Larry Roth, Tripat Singh, Jenni Stieler, Chip Facka, Trey Casimir, Kelsey Blue, Hope Kopf, Stu Schrawder, Leo Armbruster, Rand and Bonnie Ludwig, Carolyn and Joe Campagna, and Susan and Paul Farnham were on the scene to pay tribute to a wonderful man. I welcomed Murrie Zlotziver back to the area after living in Delaware for a few years.
The Lightman family was enjoying dinner and the music. It was nice to see Taylor Lightman and his parents, David and Clayton Lightman, and meet Taylor's brother, Jacob, and his sister, Anna.
I caught up with Larry Lawson and Barbara Schnure who were sitting near our table and I spoke with Robert Douglas and Peggy Shelley. Robert had been a sound engineer and had many stories to share.
The evening was filled with music, memories, laughter, and some tears. Taylor Fleming played “Autumn Leaves,” which reminds me of my dad. Billy Kelly belted out a terrific version of “St. James Infirmary,” which was a special request for Steve, Annie Clark sang a superb rendition of “Summertime,” and Jack Fries' version of “Flight of the Bumblebee” on the piano had the crowd cheering. Greg Burgess played “The Peanuts Theme” and “Do the Mess Around.” Doug McMinn played “Do Nothing 'Til you Hear From Me” on the sax, Stacia Abernathy sang “In My Solitude,” and Ben Stieler crooned “Just a Gigolo.” Other musicians sang or played including Todd Fogle, Becky Blue, Flora Eyster, and Larry Lawson. The evening and the music were supposed to end at 10 pm but continued long after.
Dan and Nancy Walker were wearing the best T-shirts. The shirts said, “Keep Steve Drumming” and had Steve playing the drums imprinted on them. Dan told me that Burgess, Mitchell, and Seal were the first group to play at Spyglass. And Rand Ludwig mentioned that the Trio's first gig was at Windows at the Marina.
I had a serendipitous moment when a woman asked me if I was from Philly as she was too. I told her I was and asked what section she was from. When she told me, I then asked her what high school she attended because we lived close to each other way back when. She said Northeast High School and when I asked when she graduated I almost fell over! We were in the same class. She was a cheerleader and we did have some classes together. All these years later, 57 to be exact, we meet again in Lewisburg! Bobbi Salvino Fleming lives in Riverside and loves music events. She was at Steve's tribute with Kathy Bates and Lexi Marshall.
The music and memories continued as people arrived and others left. Taylor Fleming played a song he composed in memory of Steve. The song was light, breezy and fun, just like Mr. Mitchell, which is how Taylor refers to him.
Taylor said that the evening would have meant the world to Steve and offered his heartfelt thanks. As of the evening of the event, $1400.00 had been raised in Steve's memory for the American Friends Service Committee. Taylor was instrumental in setting up the donation page.
I can think of no better tribute to Steve Mitchell than the evening “Around the Fire.” As Taylor said, “The evening is a musical expression of love.” It was an outpouring of love for a beautiful man, a gifted musician, and a kind and gentle soul.
Thank you to all who made the evening possible, especially Taylor Fleming, who considered Steve Mitchell his mentor, inspiration, and a member of his family.
Steve was smiling down on this wonderful evening, knowing those who care about him will carry on his music and his spirit.
Until next time...
