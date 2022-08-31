LAURELTON – Hoping to make better use of their outdoor space, West End Library, 45 Ball Park Road, is expanding their musical garden on the library’s lawn, according to Jackie Dziadosz, marketing coordinator for the Union County Library System.
Currently featuring rainbow chimes, there are plans to add two harmony flowers and two petal drums, said Library Director Wendy Rote.
Children are welcome to play with the devices on their way in or out from the library. Rote said the colorful steel instruments are intended to spark interest and engage patrons of all ages.
“We wanted something for the kids and adults to come and enjoy, said Rote. “We can hear the chimes being played when patrons are on their way in and out. The notes are on the pentatonic scale so anything you play sounds nice.”
Judy McLain, children’s programming coordinator, first learned about the idea of music gardens in a recent issue of American Libraries magazine.
“We wanted to make better use of our outdoor spaces,” said McLain. “We will be planning outdoor programming around the instruments such as music-themed storytimes.”
Since the pandemic began, libraries across the country have been coming up with unique ways to offer outdoor options for patrons and to continue to encourage discovery through sound and creative play, according to McClain.
The music garden, anticipated to be complete by spring of next year, received funding from the Margaret Moyer Memorial Fund. Rote said Moyer was an active board member and volunteer at the library.
Rote said money went to purchase the rainbow chimes from Percussion Play, a U.K.-based company.
The West End Library offers free public access to a wide range of materials, programs, and services. It is one of three libraries making up the Union County Library System.
Those interested in donating to the project may do so directly to West End Library.