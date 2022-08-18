DANVILLE — Singer-songwriter and Danville native Robert Hunter has just released his new single and video, “Permanent,” a song inspired by the actions of a local Danville Area High School student, Lauryn Hawkins, as well as Robert’s own personal journey during the COVID pandemic.
“My dad (Josh Hawkins) and Rob are great friends,” Hawkins said on Tuesday. “They’ve kept in touch even with Rob living in the Netherlands. Because of that, I’ve known Rob since I was a little girl. I’ve been able to watch him grow as a musician and I’m so glad I was able to be part of this amazing new project.”
Hunter, who now lives in the Netherlands with his wife, reached out to Hawkins and her group Students Preserving Mental Health (SPM) after they made a video about how important it is to use healthy coping mechanisms and to know that the struggle won’t last forever.
“Rob reached out to me and told me how inspired he was by our video. That’s when he introduced me to ‘Permanent.’ The first time I heard the song it brought me to tears. The song is so raw in emotion and really brings out the struggle behind mental health.”
Hunter then told Hawkins he wanted to make a music video “and that our group (SPM) would have almost complete control over how we would portray the struggle through the video,” she said. “I was so happy hearing that our video inspired someone living all the way in the Netherlands, and hopefully many others.”
As a Danville student, Hawkins — who is now leaving for college — joined forces with other students to form the Danville Area High School SPM (Students Preserving Mental Health).
The students hoped to make a difference by taking away mental health issue stigmas and offering support to those who desperately needed it the most. Hunter was dealing with depression, and Lauryn’s efforts ignited a spark of inspiration.
A musical journey
Having left his country and a promising musical career to live with his Dutch wife Danique in the Netherlands, Robert Hunter began to feel his inspiration to create music fade as the pandemic unfolded.
“I love my wife, first and foremost, but it also felt, in some ways, like the death of a dream,” he said in an email from his home in the Netherlands. “In some ways, a part of me was dying with it.”
Things changed when Hunter was sent a news story about his friend’s daughter, Lauryn.
He said he immediately picked up his guitar and wrote “Permanent.”
Hunter sent the track to the Danville Area High School SPM along with a message about how their work is destined to change the world for the better and how it has been a driving force in his.
The students responded by collaborating on a music video for the song, in conjunction with Hawkins Chevrolet, and with a blessing for complete creative freedom from Hunter.
“‘Permanent’ is a song of hope and understanding,” Robert said. “I basically just wrote the words I needed to hear. The dark is not permanent, alone is not permanent. If you’re lost, don’t be ashamed; it will be ok. It’s not permanent.”
To listen to “Permanent,” visit Spotify or watch the music video on YouTube.
Hunter has released three EPs and two singles in the past, all recorded in Nashville, Tenn. His signature melodic alt-country rock sound has been described as “magnetic after a single listen.”
Besides music, Hunter is a bestselling author with two published books.
“I’m so thankful for all of the amazing people supporting this song, but let’s not forget the ones who need the support,” Hunter said. “Life gets crazy, but it’s not permanent. We need to remind each other of that. I’m not asking people to share this song for streams. I’m asking them to share it because I hope it might help someone.”