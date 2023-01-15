NORTHUMBERLAND — A good man, a good musician and a good friend. That’s how friends and colleagues describe the late Scott Bachman, a local musician whose heart and encouraging nature helped others learn and grow their talents throughout decades.
A Celebration of Life for Bachman was held Sunday at the Front Street Station. More than 25 musicians turned out to share their talents and love of music in his honor.
Aron Rice, 23, of Mifflinburg, was one of them.
“(Scott) impacted the music community everywhere he played,” said Rice. “He always gave everyone a chance. He saw the potential in everyone whether you were his cup of tea or not.”
Bachman had long been a musician but most recently he had co-founded the local classic rock group Trainwreck Survivors with Geoff Craven in 2019. He also led open mic nights weekly at the Rusty Rail in Mifflinburg.
That’s where Rice, then 16, first crossed paths with Bachman.
“I went to open mic night at The Rusty Rail and I played two songs," he said. "(Scott) came up to me and told me to go home and practice and come back.”
So he went home, practiced, and three weeks later, returned to another open mic night. That performance got him a thumbs up from Bachman, who “knew he had it in him.” Rice said he continued to show up for open mic nights, ready to absorb whatever tidbit Bachman might share.
Rice eventually went off to study at Berklee School of Music in Boston (the decision to apply was thanks to Bachman’s encouragement) but the two men remained friends.
“I had a dad growing up and I love my dad, but (Scott) was a father figure to me,” he said. “My mom always told me, people come into your life for two reasons — they’re either a blessing or a lesson. (Scott) was both. He taught me so much not just from music but for life. The relationships I’ve developed through him were life-changing. He was life-changing.”
Kathy Bartol of York also took the opportunity to pay tribute to her friend with the 1982 song “Only the Lonely,” by The Motels. She chose it, she said, because the early 1980s is when she first met Bachman.
“I met him in 1981 when I was trying to find a guitar player and I was going out to all these clubs and I found (Scott),” she said.
He was so popular even back then, said Bartol. So much so, she said, she couldn’t even take notes during his performance because he was surrounded by fans and groupies.
“I just want to tell you it goes to show how popular he was even when he was young and new at it,” she said.
Bartol said her songs were “dedicated to memories I have when he graciously filled in for my bands when I needed a guitar player to help me out.”
“This is in memory of beautiful (Scott), that wonderful guitar player who supported all those wonderful students. We miss him so much,” she said.
Craven, sporting a black t-shirt with Bachman’s catch-phrase — “Every Gig, “Every Song, Every Note” — written on the back, took his turn on keyboards to honor his late friend, too.
Craven said he estimated between 75-100 people turned out for the event, and he had no doubt so many would show.
Other performers Sunday included, but were not limited to, Ann Kerstetter, Bryan Noaker, Bill Stetz, Benjamin Bachman (Scott's nephew), Stu Shrawder, Bonnie Wicher, Dave Ginley, Trainwreck Survivors, Zane Shaffer, Leo Keenan, Chris Trasati, Nick Daniloff, Karen Nogle, Bill Engle, Peggy Shelly, Sunbury Slim, and more.