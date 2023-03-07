The Friends of Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library continue to sell mugs to support all four branches of the Snyder County Libraries. The newest addition to the mug selection honors the Midd-West School District with the school's mascot, a mustang.
Beverly Menne, the new president of the Friends of Rudy Gelnett Library, said she thought the new mug was an important representation of the west end of the county.
“The first meeting I sat in was almost a year ago and they said they wanted to get the west end more engaged,” Menne said. “So, I thought why not have a mustang mug?”
Linda Wieder, vice president of the library, said that the organization started selling crocks in 2003.
“We started out selling crocks which kind of segued into mugs, starting with our seals mug,” she said of a mug commemorating Selinsgrove's schools. “Our most popular crock was the Rolling Green Park. People remember it, so we made that into a mug as well seven or eight years ago.”
Wieder said Menne suggested the mustang mug, and she supported the idea. “Beverly is from Middleburg and wanted to do something for that part of the county,” Wieder said.
The Seals, Rolling Green Park and Mustang mugs are all made by Bujno Pottery in Adamstown. The mugs cost $20, and the organization makes $7 on each purchase.
The proceeds from the mug sales benefit the four libraries across Snyder County: Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library, Beavertown Community Library, McClure Community Library and Middleburg Community Library.
Mugs are available for purchase at all branches and can be bought anytime the location is open. Order forms are also available on Facebook at Friends of Rudy Gelnett Library.