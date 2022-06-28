Earlier this year Geisinger announced it had enrolled the 300,000th participant in MyCode, a healthcare system-based biobank and health project that studies the relationship between DNA, health and disease. Participants’ DNA provides the information can help to prevent disease by detecting it earlier and treating it better.
Jeff Mylet, who joined the MyCode program in 2017, is a very grateful participant. He said, “Trying to be proactive was the reason I signed up for the study. I happened to be at a visit with my primary care doctor and I was asked if I wanted to participate.” He enrolled in MyCode and in the spring of 2021, Mylet was notified that he had a genetic marker for thyroid cancer. Although he was initially shocked at the news, he soon realized, “I should’ve known. My mother and grandmother both had thyroid cancer and I was already taking thyroid medication, but I never put two and two together.”
“Providing these clinically actionable results to our patients empowers them to take action that may lead to better health outcomes for both themselves and their families,” said Christa Lese Martin, PhD, Geisinger’s chief scientific officer. “The continued growth of the MyCode program benefits not only patients, but also provides crucial information to discover new genetic links to disease.”
The Genomic Screening and Counseling (GSC) Program informs patients of clinically actionable results. Pioneered by Amy Sturm, MS, director of the GSC program and Adam Buchanan, MS, MPH, director of Geisinger’s Genomic Medicine Institute, the program enables participants to take positive steps to reduce risk factors. All of the patients of the Geisinger Health System are eligible to participate in the study at no cost to them. Patients can enroll in the MyCode Community Health Initiative by filling out a form with MyCode team members while at a Geisinger clinic or by logging onto www.geisinger.org. Under Research, select MyCode.
Each patient who enrolls gives a blood sample whenever he/she is having other lab work completed at a Geisinger facility. It is then labeled with a unique ID number and stored for research. It may be sent to Regeneron Genetics Center which has partnered with the health system for sequencing the genome. As part of the MyCode GSC program, DNA samples are analyzed for changes to genes that would indicate a high risk condition. These include the genes known to increase risk for breast, ovarian, early colon, uterine and other cancers. The GSC program also returns genomic risk results for early heart attacks, strokes, and several additional heart conditions, including cardiomyopathies and arrhythmias.
“Throughout the course of that research 2 -3% of subjects are expected to receive a clinically actionable genomic screening result. Essentially there is a subset of genes that we are screening for, some linked to cancer risk, some to cardiovascular disease, some to other genetic conditions in families,” explains Alyson E. Evans, MS, CGC, genetic counselor. Evans’ role is to work with participants from the start of their MyCode journey at enrollment through receipt of their results and beyond.
If an actionable result is returned, Evans is responsible for contacting a patient participant, informing them of the results and what that means for them. At that time they can schedule appointments with the appropriate specialist team to discuss the relevant change in more detail and what next steps the patient may take.
After meeting with his primary care physician and a genetic counselor, Mylet was referred to endocrinology and head and neck surgical oncologist, Nicholas Purdy, DO. A biopsy of a small nodule from his thyroid was determined to be benign. After consulting with his doctors, he decided to have his thyroid removed as a preventative measure. “And it’s a good thing I did,” he says. “Once it was out, they found cancer. If it hadn’t been for MyCode, I never would’ve known.” After Jeff’s result, his son elected to be tested. Found to have the same gene marker carried by his father, his grandmother and great-grandmother, he has also had his thyroid removed.
Dr. Purdy, who performed Mylet’s surgery explains that traditional methods like routine physical exams and laboratory work may not always indicate there’s something wrong. In the case of Medullary thyroid cancer (MTC) which accounts for about 3 percent of all thyroid cancers, even traditional imaging methods may not indicate MTC. “MyCode is a unique and valuable tool we can use to supplement traditional patient care. It detects medically actionable genetic causes of thyroid cancer and gives many people the opportunity to get more efficient treatment, and a more favorable outcome.”
Jeff highly recommends participating in MyCode. As someone who has no medical background, he found participation to be simple and the outcome possibly life saving. “Dr Purdy and the whole team of counselors took the time to explain my options, they all were very caring. There is really nothing to lose by participating. I saw it as donating a little blood and having a diagnostic check.”
The project has also looked at returning results of clinically relevant results for other medical conditions including neurodevelopmental and psychiatric disorders. These can provide patients with probable genetic causes for conditions like autism, epilepsy, bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.
While there is already some excellent research data produced from results of MyCode studies, genetic counselor Evans feels it’s important to see where information can be used not just to advance knowledge about genetics and genomics but to change standards of care. She said, “We’re finding a lot of new information through MyCode and also some things that contradict current practices. We can use this knowledge to shape the future of how we assess genetic risk in families and individuals. “