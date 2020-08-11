A Myerstown man was acquitted on charges of rape on Monday in Snyder County court.
Ricky Spriggle was previously charged in 2019 with 15 counts related to an assault, including rape and aggravated indecent assault.
In December, Snyder County Louise O. Knight has denied a motion to dismiss several charges against Spriggle. In the December hearing, Spriggle admitted to having sex with a woman he met at a Freeburg bar.
Spriggle said he took the woman to his apartment but was so worried about her condition that he considered calling 911 but did not, Selinsgrove police officer Scott Grove testified. Instead, Spriggle told the officer he had sex with the woman.
The woman told Grove that Spriggle left her in the apartment to go to work and told her to stay quiet and finish the beer. She was later found in a borough parking lot by a state trooper and taken to Evangelical Community Hospital for treatment.
Following the officer's testimony, public defender Peter Kay made a motion to dismiss four charges involving rape and sexual assault due to drug impairment and unauthorized administration of an intoxicant. Kay argued that the charges require a victim to be unknowingly given a drug and said the woman, in this case, was voluntarily intoxicated.
District Attorney Michael Piecuch said testimony established that the woman was so impaired that she was unable to consent.