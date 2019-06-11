MIFFLINBURG — State police arrested a New York man accused of transporting 3,000 packs of cigarettes without the required Pennsylvania Cigarette Tax Stamp.
Mustafa Hafez, of Albany, allegedly had 300 cartons of Newport cigarettes in the trunk of a 2019 Nissan Altima bearing Kentucky registration, according to police.
Tax stamps are required to prove the state excise tax was paid on the tobacco product.
Trooper Luke Straniere, of the state police SHIELD section, stopped Hafez’s vehicle shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday on Route 15 at Deitrick Road in White Deer Township, about 1.5 miles north of New Columbia.
According to arrest papers, Straniere detected unspecified signs of criminal activity, searched the vehicle and discovered the cigarettes. The nature of the traffic stop is not explained in detail.
Hafez admitted transporting the cigarettes, Straniere said.
Straniere charged Hafez with two counts of possession of unstamped cigarettes, one a felony and the other a misdemeanor.
Mifflinburg District Judge Jeffery Mensch arraigned Hafez and set bail at $5,000 unsecured.