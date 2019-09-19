More than 4,000 kits of naloxone were distributed Wednesday across Pennsylvania as part of Stop Overdoses in PA: Get Help Now Week, a statewide initiative to get the overdose reversal medication naloxone to Pennsylvanians and get help for residents suffering from the disease of opioid-use disorder.
State health officials will also hold a free naloxone distribution on Sept. 25.
“It is essential for people to have the lifesaving medication naloxone on hand,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We are excited that Pennsylvanians are stepping up to help save lives. We are excited to provide more naloxone to residents on Sept. 25, providing more people with the opportunity to get naloxone.”
As part of Stop Overdoses in PA: Get Help Now Week, thousands of residents went to a state health center, county/municipal health department or other location yesterday to pick up naloxone for free.
For next week's distribution, 78 locations will have naloxone available. All four Valley State Health Centers will be among the locations distributing the overdose antidote next week.