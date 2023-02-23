SUNBURY — Investigations continue into the deaths of a Sunbury man and a Philadelphia man who were both discovered dead in separate incidents on Feb. 18, according to Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley
Kelley said Eric L. Gammon Jr., 25, of Sunbury, was found on a bench on the river side of the flood wall in Sunbury. His cause and manner of death are pending investigation, Kelley said.
Stefin J. Henry, 58, of Philadelphia, was found in the Shamokin Creek in Tharptown and his cause and manner of death are also pending investigation, Kelley said.
An autopsy was performed on both individuals Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Forensic Pathology Associates, Allentown, Kelley said.
Gabriel K. DeMarco, deputy coroner, pronounced both individuals dead at the scenes, Kelley said. Gammon at 9:49 a.m. and Henry at 4:55 p.m.
Kelley said no further information will be released at this time.