LEWISBURG — NASA Astronaut Andrew Feustel wants children to learn as much as they can about space after he spoke to more than 40 people during the Lewisburg Children’s Museum’s Space Explorers Launch Party on Saturday.
The event was held at the museum, and children were treated to view the launch of NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, which is the largest, most complex telescope ever created.
Astronomy and astrophysics expert Dr. Joel Leja from Penn State University spoke and there were activity stations provided by the National Informal Stem Education Network throughout the day for families to enjoy.
But the thrill of the day came when U.S. Rep. Fred Keller introduced Feustel, who was on Zoom.
Feustel was selected by NASA in 2000 and has been on several missions in space.
He told children to walk around the center and explore and learn whatever they could.
For 7-year-old Riley Bostwick, of Trevorton, that’s exactly what he did.
“I am learning so much,” he said. “I am having a good time and seeing all the different things here is cool.”
Keller said he was thrilled to be at the museum and was happy to be able to introduce Feustel.
“This is a great place here,” he said. “The children are all enjoying themselves and learning.”
Lewisburg Children Museum board President Mary Beth Harris said she was thrilled with the turnout for Saturday’s event.
“This is great,” she said. “We are happy to see so many people come out and it looks like everyone is having a great time.”