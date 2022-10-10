SELINSGROVE — NASA engineer Michael Davis has high praise for the James Webb Space Telescope.
“The James Webb Telescope works, and it works, perfectly,” Davis told the auditorium of Susquehanna University students and faculty gathered Monday for this year’s Claritas Distinguished Lecture in the Sciences at Susquehanna Degenstein Center Theater.
Davis, deputy mission systems engineer of the tlescope, drew a crowd.
“I definitely wasn’t expecting to see such an important NASA figure in such a hidden away school in Pennsylvania,” first-year student Max Peifer said. “So it's really cool to have such a knowledgeable person in the field here on campus.”
A group of students attending the lecture bonded over the James Webb Telescope prior to their arrival on campus.
“We're really excited because we bonded over the telescope,” first-year student Grace Pennucci said. “We got to talking about it, and I told my mom, ‘I’m going to be friends with these girls.’”
Senior Ashley Strevig said, “We feel very lucky to have a representative from NASA to share this fascinating project with us.”
Katherine Straub, dean of the School of Natural and Social Sciences, was pleased to have Davis speaking on campus for the second time.
“He came and spoke in the spring right after launch, so there were no images. He talked about the launch process,” Straub said. “So it’s really cool to have him back to see the actual images.
“One of the neat things about this is that he is the dad of a Susquehanna biology student, Linsey Davis.”
Davis’ position as deputy mission systems engineer means that he is involved in ensuring the completion and accuracy of almost 30,000 James Webb Space Telescope requirements. With the Webb Telescope currently in orbit, Davis supports the project through various day-to-day tasks.
Davis said the telescope uses infrared technology to see distant galaxies that formed as a result of the expanding universe.
“The infrared capabilities of this telescope allow us to penetrate and see through dusty regions,” Davis said. “It allows us to see what hasn’t yet been seen.”
The telescope launched Christmas morning, 2021.
“There were 344 single-point failures that if any had occurred, we would have lost the mission early on,” Davis said.
The Webb Telescope took photos of the recent double asteroid redirection test on Sept. 26.
According to The Associated Press, the images will help scientists to study the asteroid Dimorphos after impact. The images showed dirt and rock shooting off of the asteroid and the crater that remained.
Davis said, “The Webb Telescope was not made for this, but it can be used to support other missions like this. It’s another handy tool to have in our pocket.”
As for what’s next, Davis said NASA is working on the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope to conduct wide-field infrared surveys. This telescope has a launch date in 2027.
Davis reflected on what’s been learned from the James Webb Space Telescope.
“As we have learned with Webb, wherever you look you see something,” Davis said. “There is always something to look at.”