While the national anthem was played before an Oklahoma high school girls basketball playoff game Thursday night, an individual can be heard making racist comments toward players on a feed streaming the game.
According to Norman Public Schools, the person, who's not yet been identified, was contracted by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association to announce the game on a National Federation of High School (NFHS) Network online stream.
The person's comments were made after noticing the NHS players kneeled during the national anthem. He uses profanity and follows it with a racial slur.
Normal Public Schools said it will no longer rely on the network to broadcast its games and that it supports its student-athletes' freedom of expression.
Here is NPS Superintendent Dr. Nick Migliorino's full statement:
"Last night during the Norman High School girls’ basketball game versus Midwest City in the Oklahoma 6A State Basketball Tournament, National Federation of High School (NFHS) Network announcers on a live stream broadcast made racist and hateful comments targeted at our Norman High student-athletes. The announcers were contracted by OSSAA for the state tournament.
"We condemn and will not tolerate the disgusting words and attitudes of these announcers. This type of hate speech has no place in our society and we are outraged that it would be directed at any human being, and particularly at our students.
"We fully support our students’ right to freedom of expression and our immediate focus is to support these girls and their coaches and families, particularly our Black students and coaching staff. It is tragic that the hard work and skill of this team is being overshadowed by the vile, malignant words of these individuals. We will do everything in our power to support and uplift our team and everyone affected by this incident.
"Moving forward NPS will rely only on our long-standing, community partner SportsTalk Media to live stream the remainder of the tournament, as we have full confidence in their proven ability to respectfully support our student-athletes."
Several Norman High players, administrators and local figures took to Twitter to respond as well.
• Chantae Embry, NHS senior post: "every knee shall bow and every tongue shall confess. disgusting. and people want to know why we kneel. here’s a prime example of why we do it. i’m proud of my team and i for using our voices and being heard. I love my girls & let’s finish. #MORETHANANATHLETE"
• Myka Perry, NHS junior guard: "Disrespectful and disgusting. This is why we kneel. I love my sisters, and this makes us that much stronger. You are part of the problem."
