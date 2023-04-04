Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 76F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms this evening. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.