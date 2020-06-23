U.S. Senator Pat Toomey said Tuesday that President Donald Trump's extended ban on green cards will slow economic growth.
The Trump administration on Monday extended the ban on cards issued outside the United States until the end of the year and added many temporary work visas to the freeze, including those used heavily by technology companies and multinational corporations.
The administration cast the effort as a way to free up jobs in an economy reeling from the coronavirus. A senior official who spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity predicted it will open up to 525,000 jobs for Americans, a claim that was immediately challenged by critics.
“Temporary nonimmigrant workers contribute to the U.S. economy, pay taxes, and help drive innovation and job creation," Toomey, a Republican from Pennsylvania said in a statement. "Even in the current employment environment, limiting visas for these workers will only serve to prevent companies from filling open positions. This will slow economic growth, drive up the costs of goods and services, and ultimately cost jobs for American workers.”
The ban, while temporary, represents a cut to legal immigration on a scale that had eluded the administration before the pandemic. Long-term changes that would prevent many asylum seekers from getting work permits and would allocate high-tech worker visas differently are also being sought.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.