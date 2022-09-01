Law and Order. We’ve heard this phrase a lot since the 2020 election, forcing us to learn about laws we never knew about.
For instance, recently we’ve learned about the:
n 1917 Espionage Act, Section 18USC§793, making it illegal to “take or copy government documents [involving national defense] to be used to the injury of the United States or to the advantage of any foreign nation.” This law applies to the 300 “national security sensitive” documents identified in the boxes President Donald Trump had at his home.
n Records Retention Act 18USC§2071, making it illegal to “take any government documents.” This law applies to all the boxes Trump had at his home, as the law explicitly states all government documents belong to the public, not private citizens like Trump.
n Obstruction of Justice Act 18 USC§1519, making it illegal to “impede the administration of any department of the United States.” This law applies to Trump’s lack of cooperation, after his initial return of 15 boxes in January, in returning all government documents to the National Archives.
These are the laws the Department of Justice (DOJ) cited to convince a judge to approve the FBI’s search warrant. The concern was these documents could get stolen or sold to a foreign adversary, something the intelligence community was fearful of, per a Sept. 29, 2020, Time article, given Trump’s need to pay his debt from his numerous business failures.
The intelligence community also knew Trump had a history of divulging “[military secrets] to attack his adversaries, gain political advantage and impress foreign governments, jeopardizing U.S. intelligence capabilities,” as explained in a Nov.10, 2020, Washington Post article.
Given how serious a threat these “sensitive” documents posed to our national security and Trump’s resistance to returning them, is it any wonder why the DOJ had to resort to a search warrant to force him to comply with the law?
Imagine if Trump had just complied with the government’s requests, or better yet, not taken the documents in the first place, as his White House lawyers told him not to do? No FBI search or concern for our national security.
Another law we’ve learned about is the:
n Georgia Criminal Solicitation Law §21-2-604 making it illegal to “request or otherwise attempt to cause another person to commit election fraud.” This law applies to Trump’s phone call to Brad Raffensperger, Georgia’s secretary of state, requesting he “find” 11,800 Trump votes. This law is the basis for Georgia’s criminal investigation into whether Trump committed election fraud.
Of course, these laws are in addition to the ones we learned about after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot:
n Insurrection Act 18USC§2383, making it illegal to “incite any rebellion against the laws of the United States.” This law applies to Trump’s Ellipse speech where he, as Stephen Ayres, a self-described everyday American, testified to the Jan. 6 Committee, incited the crowd to forcefully — Trump’s “go peacefully” insertion was meaningless — enter the Capitol to rebel against the law governing electoral vote counting.
n Seditious Conspiracy Act 18USC§2384, making it illegal to “conspire to delay [the government’s] laws by force.” This is the law used to arrest 17 members of the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys, two white supremacist militia groups loyal to Trump. Per the indictment, these groups planned, and even trained, to storm the U.S. Capitol with the intent to “delay by force the lawful transfer of presidential power,” ie, the counting of electoral votes.
Thanks to the Jan. 6 Select Committee, we’ve learned from White House staff testimony that Trump was at least aware of these groups’ plans, as evidenced by Mark Meadows’ and Rudy Giuliani’s involvement, thereby creating the possibility that Trump “aided and abetted,” another legal term, the groups’ sedition attempts.
Wow! That’s a lot of laws we’ve learned about since Trump lost the election. Is this what Trump meant when he said he was the Law-and-Order President?
Peter Engstrom lives in Danville.