Walmart revises leave policy in face of virus; worker tests

FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2020 file photo, the logo for Walmart appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Walmart is launching an emergency leave policy for its 1.4 million hourly U.S. workers that includes allowing its employees to not be penalized for taking time off if they feel uncomfortable working because of fear of the spreading new virus. Walmart also says that hourly workers who work in a store, club, office or distribution center will receive up to two weeks pay if they are required to quarantine by the government or by the retailer.

 Richard Drew

Walmart announced changes to 24-hour locations on Saturday.

The retail chain will be closed from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. at its 24-hour locations starting Sunday until further notice, according to a statement on the company's website.

Employees will still work their scheduled hours and the time closed 'will help ensure associates are able to stock the products our customers are looking for and to perform cleaning and sanitizing," said Dacona Smith, executive vice president and chief operating officer in a release.

Tags

Recommended for you