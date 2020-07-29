HUMMELS WHARF — National Beef Packing Co. is proposing to expand its Hummels Wharf location.
The company has received approval from the Monroe Township planning commission and township supervisors to build a 50-foot high finished goods cooler on about an acre of land adjacent to the 1811 N. Old Trail plant.
The company is in negotiations to purchase about 1.5 acres of land from five homeowners, township zoning officer Rick Bailey said.
National Beef currently employs about 450 at its case-ready production plant on about seven acres of land.
No start date for the expansion has been set and the number of additional employees will depend on the business the expansion generates, general manager Micah Miner said.
It's the second expansion of the plant since 2013 when $5 million in technology and equipment upgrades added about 25 new jobs.