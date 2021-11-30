If national trends for the first half of 2021 hold locally, today’s Giving Tuesday donations could top the $2.47 billion raised in 2020.
Nationally, the Chronicle of Philanthropy reported that charitable giving increased 1.7 percent in the first half of 2021 over the same period a year earlier and that there was a 0.7 percent increase in the number of givers.
Established in 2012, Giving Tuesday encourages donations of time, goods and money to nonprofits in more than 70 countries and 300 communities. The Giving Tuesday network estimates online and offline donations approached $2 billion in 2019 and reached $2.47 billion in 2020.
The event’s success locally benefits Valley residents in myriad ways, according to leaders at Valley organizations.
SUMMIT Early Learning seeks donations totaling $2,000 to establish social-emotional libraries at each of its five centers.
All gifts to The Green Dragon Foundation on Giving Tuesday support its $525,000 campaign to build the Dragons’ Den — public restrooms, concession stand, training room and storage to support athletics operations at Lewisburg Area High School.
“They’ll know exactly where their money is going,” said Doug Bertanzetti, SUMMIT’s executive director.
The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way encourages giving to any partner agency. Its own promotion is for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library initiative and the Women United program.
Adrienne Mael, president and CEO of the local United Way, said a gift of $25 toward the Imagination Library provides one book a month to kids age 5 and under.
“It helps build at-home libraries for kids whose families can’t afford to do it themselves,” Mael said. “We have a wait-list of families who would love to be served.”
Weis Markets announced it will match customer donations totaling up to $500 at each of its stores on Giving Tuesday. Store employees choose the nonprofit to receive donations — more than 150 combined, primarily food pantries, emergency shelter services and animal rescue operations. Customers are asked to add anywhere from $1 to $10 to their bills or round up their total amount to the next dollar.
In addition to the local store donations, Weis Markets is presenting $10,000 donations to two local charities to be announced on the Day of Giving.
The Union-Snyder Community Action Agency plans to use any gifts received Tuesday for out-of-the-ordinary needs in the community, like gas cards for a family struggling to make ends meet but whose income is just above the cut-off for many support programs.
“It’s turned out to be a really important fundraiser for us,” said Sue Auman, executive director of the Union-Snyder CAA. “It does give us that extra funding that helps us fill gaps for people.”
There’s no definitive list of nonprofits in need of donations on Giving Tuesday. Donors are encouraged to give time, money or goods — canned goods to a food pantry, for example — to any charity they prefer.
Find contact information online for the above agencies and more throughout the Valley.
Tribune News Service contributed to this report.