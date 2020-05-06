HARRISBURG — The National Day of Prayer, like most things amid the COVID-19 pandemic, is going digital.
Held annually on the first Thursday of May, the National Day of Prayer invites individuals of all faiths to pray for the United States. This year, dozens of virtual events will be held across Pennsylvania — none locally according to the national website.
The national observance broadcast is scheduled from 8 to 10 p.m., led by Kathy Branzell, president of the National Day of Prayer Task Force, and Will Graham of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association. It will be available online at www.nationaldayofprayer.org.
"By focusing on using these digital platforms, this year’s ‘virtual’ observances have the potential to become the largest prayer gathering in U.S. history — with millions praying together, individually," a press release announcing the virtual day said.
Annually, there are more than 60,000 local community events to pray together for America. Organizers said "the prayers we pray will be multiplied and amplified through new and creative approaches, combined with unprecedented access to digital platforms. In homes, neighborhoods, communities, cities, and states, our coordinators are planning to mobilize millions in unified, public prayer for America while still observing recommended ‘physical distancing’ measures."
To find a local event across Pennsylvania, visit www.nationaldayofprayer.org/events.
— THE DAILY ITEM