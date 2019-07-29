National Guard boards up abandoned homes in Shamokin in counterdrug initiative

SHAMOKIN — Members of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard sealed windows and doors to seven vacant blighted properties in the city Monday to keep trespassers and drug users out of the buildings.

The “Clean and Seal” program is an initiative of the National Guard’s Counterdrug Joint Task Force.

A combined 18 properties will be sealed through Wednesday, according to Staff Sgt. Kevin Gendall. Properties are located on the following streets: Seventh, Diamond, Coal, Bear Valley Avenue, Franklin, Shamokin, Spurzheim and Dewart.

The properties are largely abandoned due to delinquent tax payments, according to Shamokin Councilman Scott Roughton.

“It helps prevent safe havens for drug abuse. It’s attractive for someone looking to use and abuse drugs,” Gendall said of vacant properties.

Shamokin police officers concurred. Patrolmen Shane Mowery and Bill Zalinski said officers are dispatched to vacant structures for reports of squatters and drug use. They added kids exploring the properties isn’t uncommon, either.

“A lot are dangerous. You go in and there’s holes in the floors,” Mowery said.

Work began on four badly blighted properties in the 200 block of South Seventh Street. Household trash and building materials laid strewn about the properties’ front exterior. A glass lid to a Crockpot hung perilously from a second-floor gutter of one building.

Some of the properties are marked with signage — a red X — warning emergency responders of potential or existing partial collapse. Partial collapse prevented access to the rear of two of the initial properties.

Officers of the Shamokin Police Department along with Mayor John Brown and Roughton entered the structures and used caution once indoors to ensure no one was inside before entryways were sealed.

Gendall measured and cut plywood from the back of a box truck. Sgt. Joe Madrigale carried the sheets of wood, ducking overgrown tree branches and stepping past broken glass. He lifted the sheets into place and used a pneumatic nail gun to affix the wood over easily accessible windows and doors — largely street level or first floor.

Brown said City Hall has been working about two years to host “Clean and Seal.” Cost of plywood had been a burden but Northumberland County Housing Authority offered to pay for materials. The Guardsmen had 42 sheets loaded in their vehicle Monday.

“We’ve been courting them for quite a while to come up,” Brown said.

City officials are exploring demolition of the properties involved and there were conversations Monday on-scene about the potential to develop the remaining plots for new housing. At this point, it’s only theory. The main purpose is to prevent risk of injury to anyone entering the abandoned structures.

“We’re looking at the safety factor, keeping people out,” Roughton said.