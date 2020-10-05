The Pennsylvania National Guard extended its mission at Mountain View Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation in Coal Township by three days and plans to be stationed at Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation in Danville until Oct. 12, state officials said Monday.
LTC Keith Hickox, state public affairs officers, confirmed on Monday that the Mountain View mission was extended to Oct. 8 and the mission at Grandview is currently planned until Oct. 12. Both nursing homes have an outbreak of COVID-19.
"Over the weekend, the Pennsylvania National Guard started a staffing support mission at Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation in Danville,” said Hickox. "The support team consists of about 16 soldiers and airmen including several nurses and medics. Since April the Pa. National Guard has conducted over 20 staffing support missions at long-term care facilities throughout Pennsylvania.”
A state National Guard team consisting of 16 soldiers and airmen including several nurses and medics was deployed to Mountain View on Sept. 26. This is the second extension of its mission.
Mountain View, in its latest public update on Oct. 2, reported 92 active cases — 54 among residents — and 234 cumulative cases — 162 among residents. The facility also reported 9 residents and eight staff members have a new onset of respiratory symptoms within 72 hours.
Grandview, which updated its public notice on Sunday, reported 110 active cases, including 74 among residents. One employee has recovered and there are 17 cases of new-onset respiratory symptoms in a 72-hour period, 12 among residents.
In the long-term care facility database, there are 30 new cases tied to nursing homes, including 22 in Montour County. Of the Valley's 2,234 cases since March, 629 are tied to nursing homes. Of the Valley's 89 deaths, 64 are from nursing homes.
The state's county-specific database of long-term care facilities shows 464 cases (348 residents, 113 staffers) in Northumberland County, 91 (73 residents, 13 staffers) in Snyder, 26 (17 residents and nine staffers) in Union and 48 (39 residents and 9 staffers) in Montour.