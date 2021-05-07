MILTON — The National Guard and Regional Congregate Care Assistance Team (RCAT) that have been providing support to the Rockwell Retirement & Community Arts Center personal care home in Milton completed their on-site mission on Thursday, according to the Department of Human Services (DHS).
A team of 12 was deployed to the facility at 32 S. Turbotville Ave., Milton, on April 30 and was scheduled to end its mission on Friday, but they finished the mission a day early, according to the DHS.
"There are currently no active cases of COVID-19 among residents of the facility," said DHS spokesperson Erin James. "The Department of Human Services will continue providing support to the facility as the situation stabilizes and operations return to normal."
Rockwell Administrator Denise Leidecker said on Friday they were happy to report zero COVID cases.
"We are testing all staff and residents weekly. We are following CDC guidelines with daily sanitizing throughout the facility as well as proper use of (personal protective equipment)," said Leidecker.
The facility still has a couple of nurses from General Health Resources (GHR) helping with staffing as Rockwell employees return to work and fill open positions, she said.
"On behalf of Rockwell residents and staff I would like to express a heartfelt thank you to the National Guard and the RCAT team for their dedication," said Leidecker.
LTC Keith Hickox, the state public affairs officer, said last week the staffing support team consisted of a combination of medical and general-purpose personnel. The medical personal can assist with non-acute care of patients while the general-purpose personnel can assist with a wide variety of tasks such as cleaning, meal delivery and keeping the facility functioning.
The facility has a capacity of 224 residents.