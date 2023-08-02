DANVILLE — This year’s National Night Out in Danville marked the largest ever annual event held in Montour County, according to organizers.
The event, held at Washies Playground, hosted fire departments, police departments, county departments, fraternal organizations, nonprofits and more.
“The event keeps getting bigger and bigger,” said Trevor Finn, Montour County commissioner and volunteer firefighter in Danville. “I think this year’s event is the largest ever.”
Organizers said the event gives first responders the chance to build relationships with members of the community, especially kids. Montour County has been hosting the annual event for at least ten years.
The Danville Fire Department brought a bounce house with a large Dalmatian on top. Just a few minutes into the event, kids were bouncing around inside.
Other attractions included an ice cream truck, brought by the Mahoning Township Police Department, which served free cones to attendees.
“It’s a great event for us to meet and interact with people,” said Detective Jason Bedisky, of the Mahoning Township department. “It’s nice for people to see our faces so they know us.”
Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) flew in a helicopter, which landed on second base on the field at the park.
PSP Officer Andrea Jacobs said she enjoys attending community events like National Night Out. “It’s fun to get to interact,” she said. “It’s also nice to just get off the road and meet people.”
Jacobs said sometimes kids are scared to approach them, so they brought along some toys, like badges and shields, to help break the ice.
Olivia Broyn, 10, was not nervous on Tuesday night as she attended an event she said she loves every year.
“I love coming even though it’s always kind of hot,” she said. “All of the fun stuff makes it worth it.”
State Rep. Michael Stender was in Danville for the first of three community events he would be attending Tuesday night. Stender said he was also headed to Watsontown and Sunbury.
“There is a really good crowd here in Danville,” Stender said. “It seems like a lot of people are coming out to support first responders.”