LEWISBURG — Union County's National Night Out is planned for 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 1 at Lewisburg Area Recreation Park along Saint Mary Street.
The free event is hosted by the Buffalo Valley Regional Police, West Cameron Engine Company, Buffalo Valley Recreational Authority and Union County Sheriff's Office. The night of family fun will have live entertainment, food and activities.
Residents will have an opportunity to meet local law enforcement agencies, fire department and emergency service personnel and dozens of other service agencies and organizations. Activities will be for all ages and a range of information will be available for kids and family.
Live entertainment will include the Lucky Afternoon Band, free swim at the pool with the Pennsylvania Fish and Game Commission, live fire room burn at 7:30 p.m., police K9 demo at 7 and 8:15 p.m., free bike raffle at 8:30 p.m., game zone, martial arts, dunk tank, alpaca petting zone, sports and fitness, electric safety with Citizen's Electric, fire extinguisher demos, fire safety, drones, vehicle extrication demos with the fire department at 6:30 and 8 p.m., expected helicopter fly in and more.
Just Lite It will also set off fireworks at 9 p.m. at the east end of the park.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER