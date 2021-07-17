In Pennsylvania, a minimum-wage worker would have to work 110 hours a week to afford a two-bedroom apartment at fair market prices according to the latest report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition.
The group that studies the gap between declining wages and rising rent prices determined that for the second year in a row there is nowhere in the United States that a minimum-wage worker could afford an apartment. The coalition determined that a full-time hourly worker would need to earn $24.90 an hour, more than three times the $7.25 federal minimum wage, in order to afford a $1,295-a-month rental home. That’s the average “fair market rent” in the U.S., according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
According to the report, the federal minimum wage “falls well short of both the two-bedroom and one-bedroom National Housing Wages. Because the federal minimum wage does not rise automatically with inflation, it is worth considerably less today than it was worth in recent decades. If the minimum wage had increased at the rate of productivity growth, it would be over $21 per hour in 2021.”
The federal minimum wage is $7.25 and Pennsylvania’s rate mirrors the federal rate. The state wage has remained unchanged since 2009. A bill signed by Gov. Ed Rendell in 2006 led to the last increase.
The coalition tracks how much money a person would have to earn to afford an apartment or other rental at fair market rent in their community. The report defines “affordable” as 30% or less of a person’s income. The coalition’s report states the fair market rent in Pennsylvania is $1,037, which puts the wage to reach that total at $19.95 an hour.
With so many workers, especially low-wage workers pushed out of jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic over the past 16 months, the problem has only grown worse.
“Even under the best of circumstances, rent is unaffordable for most low-wage workers. When they lose a job, face unexpected expenses like an emergency medical bill, or experience a disaster, their families struggle even more,” the report notes. “Stable, affordable housing is a prerequisite for basic well-being, and no family should live in danger of losing their home.”
The local averages come in below the state average according to the report, but the wages needed to pay for a two-bedroom apartment in the Valley are still double the current rate in three of four counties. In Montour County, the fair market rent is $848, which puts the hourly wage necessary at $16.31. In Northumberland County, the rent rate is $724 and the wage needed to reach that cost $13.92. A person living in Snyder County would need to make $14.75 an hour to afford the $767 market rate, and a Union County resident would need to make $15.19 an hour to cover a rental of $790 per month.
Gov. Tom Wolf has regularly pushed to increase the minimum wage in the commonwealth. Earlier this year, the governor renewed his call to raise the wage to $12 per hour on July 1, with annual increases of $0.50 until reaching $15 per hour on July 1, 2027.
Thirty states, the District of Columbia, and several dozen counties and municipalities now have minimum wages higher than the federal minimum wage, but even taking higher state and county minimum wages into account, the average minimum wage worker must work nearly 97 hours per week.
“This report is heartbreaking but not surprising. Our current minimum wage is clearly not a ‘living wage,’” Elizabeth Rementer, deputy press secretary for the governor’s office said Friday. “July 9 marked the 15th anniversary of the last time Pennsylvania raised the minimum wage. The governor has proposed raising the minimum wage each year since taking office. He has called on the General Assembly to raise the state’s embarrassingly low minimum wage to $12 an hour with a path to $15, which is included in Senate Bill 12. More than 1 million workers would get a boost in their paychecks under this plan.”
According to the coalition report, an employee making minimum wage would need to work 2.8 full-time jobs — about 110 hours — to pay for a two-bedroom location and 2.2 jobs — 89 hours — to pay for a one-bedroom location at fair market rate.
Tribune Content Agency contributed to this story.