WINFIELD — A tornado did not touch down in Union County on Monday, according to National Weather Service.
Union County Emergency Management Agency Director Michelle Dietrich said the weather service in State College determined the incident as straight-line winds at approximately 80 mph in the area of Amish Road and County Line Road near Winfield. Union County issued a disaster declaration on Tuesday.
Logan Powell, of Lewisburg, described the storm damage on his grandfather's property at 305 Amish Road as if a bomb went off. He said his family witnessed a cone descending from the sky that ripped apart trees and leveled a 200-year-old barn.
Dietrich visited the site on Tuesday with the New Berlin Fire Department and its drones to get aerial footage to send to the National Weather Service. Additionally, on County Line Road in Union Township, a large oak tree snapped in half, evidence of straight-line winds or a microburst, said Dietrich.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER