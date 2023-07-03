The National Weather Service is sending two teams to survey damage from powerful storms that swept through the Valley on Sunday afternoon.
The teams will be tracking the paths of four possible tornadoes, NWS in State College reported.
One team will survey damages in Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties. A second team will survey storm damage in Juniata, Perry and Dauphin counties.
Three potential tornadoes tracked across Union and Snyder counties on Sunday. One of the areas surveyed covers the entire border between Snyder and Union counties and stretches into Northumberland County as well. The other two tracks are in Union County, with one crossing over into northern Northumberland County.
NWS officials said county Emergency Managers will accompany NWS surveyors on each review.
Findings will be released at www.weather.gov/ctp and through county emergency offices.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.