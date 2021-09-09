Residents in Snyder and Northumberland counties spent Thursday cleaning up from Wednesday afternoon's rain and gusty wind storm leading to reports of a possible tornado.
County Commissioner Joe Kantz expects the damage to his Inch Hill Road farm will take a few days to clear.
Derick Shambach, the county's Emergency Management Agency Coordinator, said about 68 people were still without electricity late Thursday morning and he had called the National Weather Service to report a possible tornado was to blame for the outages, a couple dozen utility poles, hundreds of downed trees and property damage.
Kantz describes hearing the rain falling at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and looking out the window.
"The rain was swirling. I had boards on sawhorses and they were flying off," Kantz said.
The top of a red oak tree toppled and hit the roof of his home but caused only a dent. The bulk of the damage was to a hay barn roof, of which about three-quarters was sheared off by the high winds.
Kantz' mother, Alinda Kantz, lives on a hill overlooking his property and was also watching as the storm hit.
"My mom saw the tin fly off," he said. "It was definitely a tornado."
His father, Wayne Kantz, watched the storm roll in from inside his truck where he sat waiting for it to blow over so he could let the cattle out of the barn.
"I never saw it rain like that before," he said. "I'm sure it was part of a tornado."
The barn where Kantz houses 18 beef cattle was not impacted.
Shambach said a National Weather Service crew is scheduled to tour the area between Neitz Valley and Produce Roads off Route 35.
It won't take long for them to determine if a tornado touched down during the storm that lasted about 30 minutes, he said.
The county was hit by its first tornado of the year on Aug. 18 caused by the remnants of Tropical Depression Fred.
There was also unconfirmed reports of a possible tornado near Route 890 in Zerbe Township, Northumberland County, on Wednesday.
AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Paul Walker Thursday said the agency hadn't heard of any tornado in the Valley, but there were reports the storm blew down trees and utility wires in several areas around Snyder County, including Freeburg, Fremont, McClure and Middleburg.
"There was wind damage throughout the area, but observations were very spotty," said Walker.
The weather observation point in Selinsgrove reported nothing at all about Wednesday's storm, he said.
Walker said the tropical storm season is just hitting its peak but said it's impossible to forecast whether Central Pennsylvania will feel the brunt of any more storms.
Meanwhile, some are still dealing with the impact of the Aug. 18 rainstorm.
At the Snyder County Courthouse, officials were trying to determine Thursday how many sump pumps in the Middleburg building need to be replaced.
It appears that all three sump pumps have failed, said Commissioner Chuck Steininger.
The malfunctions haven't caused any disruption of the construction at the adjacent annex building but last week due to water filling in the elevator shaft the service had to be shut down for two days, he said.