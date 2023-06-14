Clinicians at Geisinger Medical Center are working together to provide high-quality care to cancer patients despite a nationwide shortage of cancer-treating drugs, hospital officials said Wednesday.
"This is an unprecedented situation," Ben Andrick, assistant director of Geisinger's Hematology/Oncology Pharmacy, said. "There are currently 14 drug shortages of medications specifically used for treatment of cancer patients."
These shortages have placed extreme pressures on clinicians to adapt, Andrick said.
"This puts a severe burden on both clinicians and patients," he said. "Uniquely to cancer, there really are not viable alternatives to the medications."
The assistant director explained that in treating other illnesses, there are often alternatives to drugs. However, the currently limited cancer medications have been backbone standards used for decades and most do not have alternative options, Andrick said.
The treatment limitations have also resulted in difficult situations between doctors and patients, according to Dr. Rajiv Panikkar, chair of Geisinger's Cancer Institute.
"When we have the opportunity to take care of patients in their time of crisis, the conversation about the lack of treatment drugs is not a conversation we want to have," Panikkar said.
Panikkar said shortages have occurred intermittently for years, but the past several months have been especially critical. Treatment limitations are not only impacting adults, but also pediatric patients, Andrick added.
The difficulty in getting cancer treatment drugs is a result of a supply chain disruption, according to Andrick.
"The biggest issue currently is supply chain disruption. The drugs affected tend not to be new brand-name meds, they have been in the market for decades," he said. "Even businesses themselves have gone out of business, and when they stop making the drugs, there is less supply on the market."
In reference to supply and demand, Andrick said there is constant demand for these drugs, but there is a massive supply issue.
At Geisinger, clinicians have had to adapt to maintain high-quality care for patients, Panikkar said.
"Geisinger has done a remarkably good job staying ahead," he said. "I think one of the remarkable things at Geisinger has been the cohesion between teams to stay well ahead and have clear communication."
Panikkar added that he was on a conference call Tuesday when he heard a facility out of states was completely out of two cancer treating drugs. He said Geisinger has managed to stay ahead and not reach that point.
This is not to say the shortage is not stressful for these individuals, Panikkar added.
"It is very stressful," he said. "When there are challenging decisions to be made, we come together as a group to talk things through."
On the pharmacy side, Andrick said the team spends a lot of time exploring solutions. "We spend a significant amount of time moderating this," he said. "We are reaching out to every avenue to try to access the drugs for our patients."
Andrick also composes a weekly email to staff indicating what drugs are moderately or severely limited, he said.
The Geisinger officials said they wanted to bring awareness to this issue, not in order to scare, but so that they understand the situation.
"We want to bring awareness to this, not just a local issue, but a national problem," Andrick said. "Health systems across the country are having these exact same conversations and situations."
Panikkar hopes people will reach out to state officials to ask them to support the supply.
"These representatives can be supportive of actions that allow the USFDA to expand the supply chain for cancer-treating medications for patients," he said. "The chemotherapies we are talking about fall under that."
Using what they have learned throughout this shortage, doctors hope to prevent similar situations in the future, Panikkar said.
"Even if this particular shortage gets resolved, which I anticipate it will, we want to protect future patients from a similar situation in the future," he said. "That’s really the opportunity here."