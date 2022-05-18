COAL TOWNSHIP — Margaret Hughes, a retired federal correctional officer, was hired as deputy warden of the Northumberland County Jail on Tuesday, according to Northumberland County Commissioner Sam Schiccatano.
Hughes is the second hire in a week. Prison board members hired Tom Reisinger as the new warden at the jail on Friday.
Reisinger is a retired correctional officer and said he left the Federal Bureau of Prisons in 2020.
The moves come after prison board members scrambled to fill the positions after former Warden Bruce Kovach retired, then days later deputy warden Jim Smick announced his retirement.
Officials then hired David McCoy, who recently was arrested in Columbia County for allegedly putting a gun to a woman’s head during a domestic altercation in Catawissa. He was later fired by county officials.
Schiccatano said he was excited about Reisinger and Hughes starting their new jobs.
'These are two very qualified people," he said. "We are excited to have them and they are the right people for these positions."