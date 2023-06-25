COAL TOWNSHIP — Northumberland County Jail Warden Tom Reisinger waited for good weather to honor standout officers and make sure the staff had a good correctional officers week filled with food and awards.
Reisinger said he veered off of the actual week of May 7, which is the week correctional officers are recognized nationally because he wanted to make sure the weather was warmer and guards had a chance to get outside and enjoy a cookout.
“This week we celebrate our correctional officers and all staff who work inside every day,” he said. “We received support and donations from several businesses, commissioners and the prison board which is very much appreciated. This year at Northumberland County Jail is my first celebration week as the warden so I wanted it to be special so the staff can see how much they are appreciated.”
Reisinger said the ?? guards had a full menu to choose from every day.
“Additionally, we have gifts for all the officers, which was a a mug with the jails patch on them,” he said. “We also created a commemorative booklet for staff which depicts the jails history from 1876 to present day.”
Reisinger also said he nominated and selected a supervisor and correctional officer of the Year.
“This year two dedicated staff members were selected who go above and beyond the scope of their employment every day,” he said.
Supervisor of the year was John Janolek and correctional officer of the year was Jill Faust. They both received certificates of appreciation, monetary award and plaques. As a jail we raised money all year long to have a good week of celebration by having dress down days, tee shirts, silent auctions and sweatshirts sales at various times during the year.”
Northumberland County Commissioner Sam Schiccatano said he was proud of the staff for its dedication and hard work.
“We are always doing the best we can, and we have some dedicated employees,” he said.
Reisinger said he will continue to recognize the staff and the jail
“This week is designated annually to honor all those who work in the field of corrections and recognize their invaluable contributions,” he said. “I thank them for all they do.”