Valley residents will be on a weather "rollercoaster" for the next several days as temperatures rise to near record highs over the weekend before falling back into the mid-60s on Monday.
Accuweather Senior Meterologist Paul Walker attributes the warm temperatures that will take hold of the Valley today through Sunday to storms in the Plains that are bringing warmer south-western winds.
Today, temperatures should top out at around 80, before Friday's forecast of partly sunny skies with temperatures of about 85 degrees, with humidity building through the day, he said.
Temperatures will peak at about 93 degrees Fahrenheit Saturday. "It will be hot and humid," Walker said. The humidity could make it feel like 100 on Saturday. The record high in Sunbury for Saturday is 94 degrees, set in 1996.
Another hot and humid day is in store for Sunday, with temperatures reaching about 91 degrees and thunderstorms possible later in the day. The record is 94, set in 1941. The heat index could hit 96 on Sunday, according to AccuWeather's forecast.
According to AccuWeather's Alex Sosnowski, "the heat and humidity this Saturday and Sunday will bring the hottest conditions since last August, and in some locations, record highs that have stood for more than 100 years could be broken."
"That will be followed by a cool down," said Walker who projects temperatures would stall in the upper-60s Monday. "It's a rollercoaster. It's the nature of spring, temperature fluctuations."
Residents in the Northeast will also need to be alert for developing thunderstorms this weekend, meteorologists report.