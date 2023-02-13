SUNBURY — Nearly 20 individuals from across Northumberland and Montour County are eyeing the seat in the 108th District which was held by now-state Sen. Lynda Culver.
Milton Councilman Joe Moralez, Norman Jones, Shikellamy School Director Wendy Wiest, Jordan Diebler, Spyglass Ridge Winery owner Tom Webb, Craig Specht, Andrew Ramos, Sunbury Code Department Supervisor Jeff Wojociechowski, Shikellamy School Director Mike Stender and Gary Truckermiller, all of Northumberland County, have expressed interest in the seat.
In Montour County, David Ackley, Stephen Humphries, Edward Rothermel, Steve Brousious, Wilbert Elliott, John Domanski, and Michael Jardim have also expressed interest in the seat.
All of the above names were present at a recent Northumberland County Republican meeting held at the Americus Hose Co. in Sunbury.
Culver won a Jan. 31 special election and will be sworn into office at the end of the week, leaving her House seat vacant.
The lieutenant governor would have 10 days to announce a special election after Culver is sworn in. The date of the election could be no less than 60 days from the day of the announcement and no later than the May 16 Primary Election date, according to county officials.
Then the process begins for both Republicans and Democrats, when conventions are held, officials said.
Republicans and Democrats would get a set amount of conferees and those conferees would begin to interview the candidate and the process would begin.
The conferees would vote and announce their candidate to be placed on the ballot.
The election would be held on the date announced by the lieutenant governor.
Northumberland County Republican Chairwoman Deb Betz said she advised all candidates for the 108th District to not speak with the media until the party conferee process is completed.
Betz said she also advised candidates to not post anything to social media.
Betz said she is pleased to see all the names that have come forward and is happy to see a group of qualified candidates.
Betz said once the process begins, candidates would then speak to conferees and a decision would be made.
Also at the meeting, Republicans voted to back local candidates but the only county commissioner candidate to officially get endorsed was current Northumberland County Commissioner Sam Schiccatano.
Commissioner Joe Kelbon did not receive the 2/3 votes needed, nor did Republican District Attorney candidate Tony Matulewicz who is running against Sunbury attorney Michael O'Donnell. Neither candidate received 2/3 of the committee votes to get the official nomination.
Betz said commissioner candidate Vinny Clausi received several votes which blocked Klebon from receiving the 2/3 vote needed to be officially endorsed by the party.
Republicans also did not endorse either Rachel Wiest Benner or Ben Apflebaum, who are both seeking the Sunbury District Judge Seat. Neither candidate got 2/3 of the votes needed to get the official endorsement. Both will square off in the Primary Election.
Republicans did endorse the now unopposed Northumberland County Judge of Common Pleas candidate Mike Toomey. Republican Kym Best dropped out of the race last week.
The Republican party also endorsed unopposed candidates, Sandy Brown for Northumberland County Treasurer, Bob Wolf for Sheriff, and Bill Zalinski for Shamokin District Judge.
The Northumberland County Democratic Party has not made any announcements.