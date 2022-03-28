SELINSGROVE — Nearly $3,000 has been raised to repair two damaged ball fields in East Snyder Park but little is known about how the grounds were marred.
Selinsgrove Area Little League Vice President Steve Diehl said the fields used by the team were likely deliberately damaged by weed and grass killer.
It will cost about $4,000 for sod to repair the fields in time for the season that begins next month, he said.
A GoFundMe account set up by Pete DeWire, president of the East Snyder Regional Recreation Association, had raised $2,850 of the $4,000 goal by Monday afternoon.
"The community is responding," said DeWire, who has not yet filed a police complaint.
The 28 teams in the Selinsgrove Area Little League were able to use four other fields in Monroe Township, Selinsgrove borough, Kratzerville and Freeburg, Diehl said, but they are already being used to capacity and the East Snyder Park fields are the largest fields.
"Scheduling has been a nightmare," he said.