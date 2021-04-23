SHAMOKIN — It only took about 20 minutes for Jack Spade to walk into a clinic on Thursday afternoon without an appointment and receive his first Moderna vaccination dose.
The 75-year-old man from Shamokin said he had been on other waiting lists for weeks and got tired of waiting. Thursday’s clinic was the second of two in Northumberland County organized by The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, Custom Care Pharmacy, Central Susquehanna Opportunities (CSO), Inc., and Northumberland County Area Agency on Aging.
“It feels good, I’m relieved,” said Spade after his first dose at the Central Susquehanna Opportunities Building on East Arch Street in Shamokin. “At my age, I’m not taking any chances.”
The two clinics had nearly 300 appointments between the two locations. The Northumberland County Aging Office at 322 North 2nd St. in Sunbury had 120 people while Thursday was scheduled for 170, not including walk-ins, according to CSO Executive Director Gale Zalar.
As of Thursday, there have been 54,419 vaccine doses administered to Northumberland County residents and 24,816 are fully vaccinated, about 27 percent, according to the state Department of Health.
Spade said he was grateful for the ability just to walk in.
“A lot of people don’t have computers or understand how to use them (to book appointments), especially senior citizens,” said Spade.
Zalar said there was a need to have the clinics in Northumberland County to serve individuals who haven’t had access to the vaccine.
“Everyone should consider the vaccine,” said Zalar. “We’re in a pandemic. We need to make sure we’re not spreading it and being considerate of others for our peace of mind and well-being.”
Ryan Woll, a student at Bloomsburg University, and Ashlie Sitler, a student at Luzerne County Community College, were both helping to administer vaccines on Thursday.
“It’s an awesome opportunity to help the public and help prevent the spread of the virus, and get back to a sense of normalcy,” said Woll.
Sitler said it’s been a “very fun experience”
“We’re always looking to help out in the community and be useful to the community,” said Sitler.
Amy Rosinski, of Custom Care Pharmacy, said the clinics have been a success.
“We’re glad to be collaborating with the United Way, CSO and the county,” she said. “We’re glad to make people aware.”
Appointments for the second dose of the vaccine will be held on May 18 at 217 E. Second St., Sunbury, and on May 20 at the CSO building.