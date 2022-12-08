HARRISBURG — Two Valley agencies received a combined $393,965 in funding toward helping homeless families find housing and combat homelessness.
The state Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Neil Weaver announced on Wednesday that Central Susquehanna Opportunities in Shamokin received $274,938 and Union-Snyder Community Action Agency in Selinsgrove received $119,027. The Wolf Administration announced $5.8 million through the federal Emergency Solutions Grant program for 16 municipal grantees and six nonprofits across the commonwealth.
The grants are for rapid rehousing, homelessness prevention, emergency shelter, street outreach and homeless management information systems (HMIS).
ESG funding is authorized by McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act as amended by the Homeless Emergency Assistance and Rapid Transition to Housing (HEARTH) Act of 2009.
Priority for funding is given to applicants representing areas of the commonwealth that do not already receive a direct allocation of Emergency Solutions Grant funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
