COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to decline across Pennsylvania in the Valley on Sunday, according to data from the state Department of Health.
State health officials announced 6,923 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, including 213 in the Valley. Statewide, there were another 122 deaths linked to COVID-19, including one in Union County.
Across Pennsylvania, 1,457 residents have died in the last 6 days.
Of the 213 new cases in the Valley — 130 are in Montour County, 44 in Northumberland County, 20 in Union and 19 in Snyder. There were 13 new resident cases at nursing homes in Montour County in the latest release.
In the Valley, 208 more residents received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. So far, 9384 residents have received the first dose and 1,792 have received both doses.
Hospitals
Hospitalizations continued to decline on Sunday. There were 4,614 residents hospitalized in Pennsylvania, down 129 from Saturday. Virus patients being treated in intensive care units (ICUs) also decreased to 945, down 17. The number of patients being treated on ventilators decreased on Sunday to 589, down 5. Hospitalizations peaked on Dec. 16 when 6,346 residents were being treated in hospitals.
The number of COVID-19 patients in Valley hospitals dropped by six to 222, including 43 in ICUs, and 30 on ventilators. There are four more patients being treated on ventilators in the Valley on Sunday compared to Saturday.
Geisinger Medical Center in Danville is treating 171 patients in its Danville facility. The hospital is now treating 33 patients in the ICU and 28 on ventilators.
At Geisinger Shamokin, eight patients were being treated. There is one patient in the ICU. No patients are being treated on ventilators in the Northumberland County facility.
At Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg, 43 patients were hospitalized. Nine are in ICUs and two are being treated on ventilators.
Nursing homes
Of the Valley's 13,637 cases, 1,748 have been linked to long-term care facilities, with 19 new cases in the latest data release.
In Northumberland County long-term care facilities, 846 residents have been infected, and there have been 212 staff cases. There have been 174 deaths linked to nursing homes in Northumberland County.
In Montour, 238 residents and 53 staff members have tested positive. There have been 19 deaths at six affected facilities. There are 13 new resident cases in the latest data.
Snyder County's numbers increased slightly with 116 resident and 31 staff cases. Twenty virus-related deaths have been reported.
At seven Union County facilities, there have been 217 resident cases, 35 staff member cases and 25 deaths.
Prisons, state facilities
There are 1,183 positive cases among the 24 state prisons, including 1,104 inmates. There are no active inmate cases at SCI-Coal Township, and 13 staff cases, two more than Friday. At USP-Allenwood, there are still 20 cases, including 19 staffers. At nearby USP-Lewisburg, there are still 78 active cases, including 54 inmates.
Cases are on the rise at the Selinsgrove Center, where there are now 79 active cases, including 30 residents and 49 staffers. There have been 223 cases at the facility since March. There are nine active cases at the Danville State Hospital.