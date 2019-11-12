Two Snyder County municipalities will receive nearly $1 million between them after funds were made available through the Multimodal Transportation Fund program.
The Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) has awarded grants Spring Township and Selinsgrove borough, according to Senator John R. Gordner (R-27) and Representative David H. Rowe (R-85).
According to a press release from the two lawmakers, Spring Township has been awarded $790,400 for the reconstruction of Sawmill Road. Selinsgrove will receive $200,000 to assist with the installation of street lights downtown.
In Spring Township, funds will help to resurface and widen the roadway along Sawmill Road, making it safer for vehicular traffic. Stormwater issues would also be mitigated through the installation of new storm inlets and piping along the road.
The funds for Selinsgrove will will help offset the costs of lights along West Pine Street from High Street to University Avenue. This would help to connect Susquehanna University’s lighting network to the Borough’s central business district.
“I was pleased to support these important projects before the CFA and I am grateful that they saw merit in the applications,” said Sen. Gordner. “These are significant dollars that will benefit the citizens of Snyder County.”
“These grants will help make critical infrastructure and safety upgrades that will benefit residents and local businesses around the region," said Rep. Rowe.