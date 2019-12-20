DANVILLE — It's up to the Mahoning Township zoning officer to decide whether the cottages proposed for Frosty Valley Resort are a permitted use.
The Mahoning/Cooper Joint Zoning Hearing Board Thursday evening added that stipulation for approval of a variance on the size of the cottages, which the owner wants to build along with a community building for guests of weddings and other events.
The board held a hearing only on the owner's request to build 20 cottages 416 square feet each, instead of the 600 square feet, the required minimum size for single-family dwellings in the township. The board members, after consulting with solicitor John Mihalik behind closed doors, decided to approve the size variance if Zoning Officer Dean VonBlohn rules the cottages are a permitted use.
The board added the stipulation after a neighbor of the resort questioned interpretation of the ordinance.
Mihalik said either residents or the resort owner could appeal the ruling.
Early in the hearing, VonBlohn said the resort is zoned recreation open space where cabins, or cottages, are a permitted public use, and the community building is a permitted accessory use. VonBlohn then had to leave the hearing due to a prior commitment at the Danville American Legion.
"These are not cabins, this is commercial lodging," Katie Friscia said during the public comment period.
Friscia, who said she used to work as an attorney, said she read the ordinance and it describes the size requirement for single-family residences, but the cabins essentially are a hotel.
"This is a different use," she said.
She also expressed frustration with loud music coming from The Barn venue, near where the cottages would be built.
"I've asked them to lower the music," Friscia said.
But the music was not turned down. She was concerned about "drunk people" partying into the night. She said golfers in golf carts have chased deer into her yard.
Dave Klingerman, executive vice president of Frosty Valley owner Liberty Group, said the resort expects to have 30 weddings this year.
"We want to keep the venue close to The Barn," Klingerman said. "We wanted to keep it as close as possible away from neighbors and mitigate outside effects to our neighbors."
Zoning board member Michael Styer checked Google Earth on his phone and said it showed the distance between the last cabin and the property line of the closest house to be 269 feet.
Friscia again argued, "This is not a residential use. I think you're looking at two completely different sets of use."
Klingerman responded the area is zoned for recreational use and weddings are a permitted use.
He said the cottages are an accessory to the use of The Barn.
"It is not a hotel," Klingerman said.
A couple of other neighbors had questions about the project.
Farrah Mock asked if any holes on the golf course would be changed. Alex Czencz asked about distances to the neighboring properties.