DANVILLE — When Robin Carr looks out her back door, she can see her pond.
If the county approves Montour Solar One's plan to plant solar panels in a nearby farm field, her view will be ruined, Carr feels.
"When I'm out back looking at my pond, my view is now going to be of solar panels," Carr testified.
Carr was among four property owners on Preserve Road, Anthony Township, who testfied on Friday at the Montour County commissioners hearing on the solar panel farm project. Preserve Road runs along part of the proposed project site.
The commissioners have been hearing testimony this month on Montour Solar One's application for a conditional use under the county solar panel ordinance. The company, a partnership of Talen Energy, owner of the coal-fired Montour power plant near Washingtonville, and Pattern Energy Group, a renewable energy company, wants to build a nearly 700-acre solar farm in Anthony, Derry and Madison townships — approximately 310 of those acres in Anthony Township — that will include 100 megawatts of generating capacity, enough to power approximately 20,000 homes per year.
The township is the only part of the project covered by the county planning commission.
Carr, who has lived at 45 Preserve Road with her husband, Frank, for the past 35 years, also said she was not notified by the company or the county of the hearings held March 31 and April 5 and 6.
"Neighbors asked me to come," Carr said. "We were aware of the hearings from neighbors — and Facebook."
Glenn Edward Derstine, who lives along Waltimyer Road in the township but owns a home at 80 Preserve Road, where his daughter-in-law lives, testified he and his wife, Judy, bought that property because of the view.
"I wish the electric company (Talen's Montour plant) wasn't there, but despite that, we bought the property," Derstine said.
He said he likes the view beyond the plant.
Derstine said he had not received notice of the March 21 hearing but did receive notice of the April 5 and 6 sessions.
Stephen Goocey, who with his wife, Renee Goocey, are objecting to the company's project, continued his testimony that he began on Thursday. Using a PowerPoint showing parcel maps and photographs of the area, he testified under questioning from attorney William Cluck, of Harrisburg, whom the couple hired to represent them at the hearing.
As he had testified on Thursday, Goocey said the company's application noted existing vegetation would be used in certain areas of the project as a buffer to block the view. Goocey, who owns and operates a farm on his property, argued the existing vegetation does not meet the requirements of the county solar ordinance.
Montour Solar One attorney Michael Klein, of Harrisburg, said that would be up to the commissioners to determine.
Goocey also testified that the company's application wording indicates the company "may" improve buffering, and a diagram depicts an 8-foot fence but shows no indication of vegetation.
Goocey also said the company document was missing information.
"None of the properties along Preserve Road were listed as adjoining properties," he testified.
Renee Goocey, who took photos of the project area and nearby properties, testified under Klein's cross-examination that she only used photo mode on her iPhone 13 Pro Max. She said she did not alter the photos or use wide angle or panoramic view modes.
She testified some shots were taken from inside residents' homes to show what their view would be of the solar field.
The hearing will continue at 9 a.m. on May 5 and on May 6, if the extra session is needed, in the Montour County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 435 E. Front St., Danville. Cluck plans to call an expert witness, who wasn't available on Friday. Klein then will rebut the Gooceys' case.