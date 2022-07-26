NEW BERLIN — The new administrative director of SUN Area Technical Institute in New Berlin said he wants to continue the positive legacy that already exists for the school.
David Bacher took over on July 15 as administrative director of the school at 815 Market St., New Berlin, replacing Jen Hain, the director since 2014. Bacher was approved by The SUN Area Technical Institute Joint Operating Committee in June.
“I know I have gigantic shoes to fill, but I’m up for the task,” said Bacher, who is in his 23rd year of education. “SUN Area Technical Institute has a reputation of excellence across Pennsylvania. It’s a great position to walk into. They are really embedded in the communities they serve.”
Bacher, of Bloomsburg, graduated from Hazleton Area High School in 1991 and earned a bachelor’s degree in English from Bloomsburg University in 1995. He now has a bachelor’s in secondary education and a master’s in educational leadership.
He taught English at Danville and Mount Carmel, and worked as an administrator at Columbia Montour Area Vocational Technical School, Northwest Area School Districts and Shikellamy School District. He was most recently an assistant principal at Shikellamy.
Bacher said he has experience working as a frame carpenter and in restaurants. His father was a machinist and his mother was a hair stylist.
“Our family has always recognized the value of trades,” he said.
He said he wasn’t looking to leave Shikellamy but was drawn to the position when he saw it was open because of the affinity he feels toward career and technology education. He said he likes that students have many options and opportunities when they attend schools like SUN.
Hain will step down officially on Sept. 30. In her retirement, she will be taking over and helping to expand the Central PA Career Pathways Partnership, which the Degenstein Foundation is helping to fund. The Central PA Career Pathways Partnership is an emerging collaborative effort among multiple education entities, employer-led, community-based and workforce organizations serving Snyder, Union and Northumberland counties and beyond.
Hain has worked in education for 31 years in both SUN Area and Columbia Montour Area Vocational Technical School, where she graduated after studying cosmetology. She said her biggest accomplishment was overseeing the expansion of the West Campus, which is home to the Diesel Truck Technology Program and the Culinary Arts Program.
She also initiated the future expansion of the mechatronics program. The program prepares individuals to apply basic engineering principals and technical skills in support of engineers engaged in developing and testing automated, servomechanical and other electromechanical systems.
“I am excited to see where education is headed,” said Hain.
In her retirement, Hain said she will spend time with her retired husband, Dennis Hain Sr., the former administrative director of SUN Area Technical Institute before her and a former welding instructor.
They plan to take care of his parents, traveling, fishing, hunting, camping and spending time with their grandchildren.
Bacher said he is looking forward to continuing the expansion of the mechatronics program as well as building upon what already exists at the school, including pre-apprentice programs; partnerships with Evangelical Community Hospital and its EMT program; and new clinical opportunities in health care systems like Geisinger and other providers.