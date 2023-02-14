SUNBURY — The new administrator of the Northumberland County Area Agency on Aging said she can't see herself doing anything other than social work.
Olivia Sims, of Hebe, was promoted on Jan. 23 to replace Karen Leonovich. Sims has worked in Northumberland County AAA for 13 years.
"My vision is to provide the best services for adding adults, to keep them as independent as they can be, and to keep them safe in their own homes," said Sims.
Sims, a 2005 graduate of Line Mountain High School, earned a bachelor of arts degree in social work in 2009 from Millersville University. During college, she interned with the Lycoming County Area Agency on Aging, which is where she said her passion for the work started.
After completing her civil service test for an aging care manager, she worked for mental health care agency CMU in Harrisburg for six months until a position opened in Northumberland County. In March 2010, she started as an aging care manager until 2015 when she became an aging care manager supervisor.
In her roles, Sims held a caseload for the family caregiver support program, which reimburses caregivers for expenses.
Sims said she loves hearing people's stories and getting to meet brand new people, making them feel comfortable and blossoming relationships. Veterans' stories especially, she said, are "astonishing."
Through her time as an aging care manager and supervisor, Sims said she took pride in helping fellow employees understand the programs, policies and guidelines in order to enjoy their jobs.
"Social work is hard," she said. "Once you help them get through it, that's what makes it all worth it."
She also worked closely with the support groups for caregivers and grandparents raising grandchildren, which both stopped meeting during the COVID-19 pandemic. She intends to restart those support groups.
"We have a good name in the community," she said. "I'd like to continue that."
She plans to introduce a Healthy Idea Program that assists people with depression.
She also wants to increase staffing levels by hosting job fairs. There are 15 vacant positions in the department, she said.
"We have a great staff," she said. "There's lots of personality and lots of experience."
Sims said she has an "open door policy" for residents. If AAA can't find them services, they will point them in the right direction, give them contact information and resources.
Sims is married to Kyle Sims, her husband since 2011. Together they have adopted four children through Schuylkill County: Richard, 16, Emma, 12, Isabella, 7, and Cole, 5. Richard, Emma and Isabella are biological siblings as well.
Former administrator praises Sims
Leonovich, who worked for the county for 11 years, also resigned from her position as AAA administrator. She is now the director of policy and programs for the Pennsylvania Association of Area Agencies on Aging.
Sims said she knows she has big shoes to fill in replacing Leonovich. She worked closely with the former administrator.
"She is a wonderful woman, she was a wonderful leader," said Sims. "She was always so positive."
Leonovich said Sims is a good fit for the administrator position.
"As part of the management team, Olivia and I worked closely to support the agency, staff, and the older adults we served," said Leonovich. "Olivia will continue to serve our older adults in her new position as agency administrator. I’m very proud of Olivia and will continue to support her in her new position."
Leonovich said Sims has been employed with Northumberland County Area Agency on Aging for approximately 13 years.
"During her tenure, she supported older adults through the care management and Caregiver Support programs," she said. "Her skills for leadership were enhanced while she was participating in the Leadership Development Institute sponsored by the PA Department of Aging and the PA Association of Area Agencies on Aging. She is a strong and passionate advocate for older adults and will continue to improve the supports and services offered through the agency."
Leonovich's new role
Leonovich, who worked for the county as deputy administrator for three years and agency administrator for eight years, took a job as the director of policy and programs for the Pennsylvania Association of Area Agencies on Aging in Harrisburg. She had previously worked with Columbia/Montour Aging Office for approximately 10 years, serving in the Protective Services unit.
"I’m honored to have spent time supporting the older adults of Northumberland County," said Leonovich. "I’m also very proud of the agency staff. They are a fabulous team who truly care about older adults. Two of my biggest accomplishments are maintaining agency operations and meeting the needs of our older adults during the COVID pandemic and merging Veterans Affairs with the Area Agency on Aging.
Leonovich said she has lived in the county since she was 3 years old.
"I enjoyed assisting my home county’s residents," she said. "The staff throughout the county’s programs and departments are truly dedicated to the residents of the county. I’m grateful to the past and current Board of Commissioners for their ongoing support of the Area Agency on Aging & Veterans Affairs. I’m extremely grateful for the ongoing support of Commissioner Schiccatano who provided direct oversight of the Area Agency on Aging during the time I served as the agency administrator."
The 52 Aging Offices across the state are members of P4A. The Association serves as advocate and a resource for older Pennsylvanians, said Leonovich.
"I will be focusing on the areas of statewide policy and program advocacy, quality assurance, and future areas of opportunity and growth for the Aging network," she said.