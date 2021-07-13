LEWISBURG — Representatives from East Buffalo Township and Lewisburg Borough are scheduled to meet Thursday night to continue discussions of a new intergovernmental agreement between the neighboring municipalities.
The meeting, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at the township building at 589 Fairground Road, comes two weeks after Union County President Judge Michael Hudock ruled that the township properly interpreted the current intergovernmental agreement with the borough and didn't violate the contract when it unilaterally moved to adjust its municipal contribution to the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department. The committee to form the new agreement is made up of three township representatives and three borough representatives.
"We are 90 percent through the language for the new IGA." said Township Supervisor Char Gray at Monday night's EBT public meeting. "We'll be meeting again this Thursday to hopefully finish up some of the outstanding questions we have. The two attorneys on both sides have looked at this document. Most of that work is done."
There's a July 31 deadline to finish the new agreement, said Gray.
The township won its renewed motion for summary judgment in the lawsuit filed by the borough in 2019. President Judge Michael Hudock’s order from June 25 grants the township’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit. The borough has 30 days to appeal, but Gray said the township has received no notice of any such appeal.
Township Supervisor Matt Schumacher said the "frivolous lawsuit" cost the township $200,000—a year's worth of mortgage payments for the EBT offices.
"It's $200,000 that should have never been spent," said Gray. "We should have sat down two years ago and talked and gone through mediation. The lawsuit was a big waste of money and we should make sure there's never a chance for two communities who are supposed to be partners and neighbors to sue each other. We ought to get in a room and talk."
The borough had sought the court to establish that its interpretation of the contract is correct: that the township was responsible for the greater half of a 52-48 percent split of municipal contributions.
The township moved at the outset of 2017 to lower its contribution rate to 50 percent and held that, according to the agreement, either party could decide unilaterally to adjust the rate as long as it didn’t cause a reduction in the size of the police force.
The proposed agreement would, if finalized, establish a 52-48 percent split that Lewisburg had sought.
The proposed agreement, still in draft form and not yet voted on by either the borough or township, was overhauled over a series of committee meetings with members of both sides. This was attempted prior to the lawsuit but ultimately failed at producing many meetings or any changes before the borough felt compelled to file suit.
Staff writer Eric Scicchitano contributed to this report.