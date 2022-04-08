DANVILLE — Incidents involving combative patients or visitors across Geisinger rose sharply since 2020.
There was a 21 percent rise in such incidents, according to Sean McGinley, senior director of security operations at Geisinger. Combative behavior can range from unusual verbal aggression to full-blown physical assault.
On Friday, Geisinger introduced a new policy initiative aiming to halt the incidents.
“Health care workers are trained to take care of patients on their worst days," said Megan Brosious, chief administrative officer in Geisinger's central region. "It’s part of the profession they accept and handle with grace and compassion.
"That said, they deserve to do their jobs without fear of violence or aggression. For health care workers, verbal abuse or physical injury from the patients and guests they care for is not acceptable.”
The new Partnership Pledge describes behaviors that are not acceptable as employees care for patients, and is meant to remind people that hospitals and outpatient clinics are places of hope, healing and respect.
The pledge specifies that aggressive behavior will not be tolerated. That means: No abusive language; no threatening behavior; no physical assaults; no weapons or illegal drugs; and no harassment or discrimination of any kind.
Those who violate these guidelines will lose visitation privileges.
The pledge also notes that in Pennsylvania, it’s a felony to assault a health care worker. Anyone who does so will be removed from the property and prosecuted to the full extent of the law.
Posters and flyers with the pledge are displayed in emergency rooms, hospital screening areas and outpatient facilities.
All patients and visitors are asked to read the pledge when entering Geisinger hospitals and clinics. By choosing to help keep health care workers safe, everyone can guarantee better care for themselves and their community, hospital officials said.
“Our caregivers have devoted their professional lives to the communities they serve," Brosious said. "They should never feel unsafe at work. I’m humbled to be part of a care team that never wavered in their commitment during the COVID pandemic. They have been there — and continue to be there — to care for their communities. They simply ask that their neighbors be there for them in return.”