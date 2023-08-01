LEWISBURG — The Union County Library System has an app that allows users to explore the library catalog, view their personal accounts, keep up-to-date with library happenings and much more.
UCLS PA 2Go! is now available for free on Apple and Android devices. It is available for the three locations of the Union County Library System: The Public Library for Union County in Lewisburg, the Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg and the West End Library in Laurelton.
The app will allow users to search the library's catalog and place items on hold; manage their library accounts and their family's; renew holds; see checkout history and fines; locate the nearest location; access phone numbers, hours and important announcement; check out the library's online calendar; access eBooks and eAudiobooks; find links to Facebook pages and online resources; apply for and renew library cards; open account card to scan at desk; and scan item's barcodes while out shopping to see if the library has it.
Those who download the library’s new app between now and Aug. 5 can show a staff member at the front desk for a chance to win free library swag. A winner will be drawn from each library on Aug. 7. One entry per device.