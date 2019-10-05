New app gives easy access to food inspections

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture has launched a free app that allows Pennsylvanians to have restaurant inspection reports at their fingertips to help them choose a dining establishment without fear of foodborne illness.
“Food safety is our top priority, it affects all Pennsylvanians,” said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. “EatSafePA gives Pennsylvanians easy access to the latest restaurant inspections no matter where they are in the commonwealth, allowing them to dine with confidence.”
EatSafePA is available in the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play for Android. Once downloaded, users can either enable their location services or manually search by restaurant, business name, city, or zip code.
"As service industry professionals, we pride ourselves on the relationships we build with our guests and in our community, and the most fundamental element of that process is serving safe food. When our guests visit us the last thing they should be concerned with is the safety and quality of the food,” said The First Post General Manager, Brendon Gray. “At The First Post, we challenge ourselves every day to operate with integrity and genuine care for our guests. The proper safety measures, sanitation, and preparation of our food and the maintenance of our facilities is integral to that goal. We are very excited to be involved with a program which advances that same goal and embodies that same care for our community."
According to the Department of Agriculture, restaurants and other retail food facilities are inspected when they initially open or change ownership, after a remodel, and once annually thereafter via an unannounced inspection. Inspections are also prompted by public complaints.