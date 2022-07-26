MANDATA — A new athletic director at Line Mountain was hired on Tuesday night just two months after the position was filled.
At Tuesday night's public meeting, school board members voted to accept the resignation of Dane Tarantelli, social studies teacher and athletic director, after he found another position at Tri-Valley School District. The board members then voted to hire Stephen Kelley Jr. to replace him at an annual stipend of $10,000.
Superintendent Dave Campbell read a statement from Kelley, who was unable to attend the meeting. Kelley is the current physical education and health teacher.
"I would like to take a moment to extend my feelings of gratitude for the opportunity to serve as our school and community's athletic director," Kelley said in the letter to the board. "I thoroughly care about the students and student-athletes that we serve in our district and will work hard to support them in their goals they have for themselves and their respective teams. I look forward to working with all of you, as well as the rest of the staff who share the same passion."
Former Line Mountain Athletic Director and Assistant Principal Brad Skelton resigned in October amidst criminal accusations that he was using district funds to fund personal home improvement projects. Tarantelli, a social studies for the last two years at Line Mountain, was hired in May to replace Skelton at an annual stipend of $10,000.
Tarantelli's duties as a teacher have been divided among other teachers at the high school, Campbell said.
The board also approved the employment of Jennifer Frye as a long-term substitute teacher in Spanish at the high school at a salary of $45,000; and Elizabeth Bergeron as a first-grade teacher at the elementary school at a salary of $47,000. Bergeron is a former special education teacher at Shamokin Area.
"I'd like to thank everybody for the opportunity," said Bergeron. "I'm excited for the school year."
Bergeron came "highly recommended," said Campbell.
The teaching position drew 15 applicants, he said.