WILLIAMSPORT — Dr. Raymond Kraynak renewed an effort to withdraw a guilty plea of 12 felony counts of illegal distribution or dispensing of prescription drugs.
Kraynak's newly court attorney Stephanie L. Cesare, of Carlisle, submitted the motion this week in federal court in Williamsport. The plea in September came following 10 days of trial on the morning the defense was set to begin its case, but Kraynak moved to withdraw his plea and seek a new attorney two weeks before sentencing in March.
"According to Mr. Kraynak, after the presentation of the government's case in chief, including Dr. (Stephen) Thomas, he was approached by his counsel with a plea offer and urged that it would be in his best interest due to the fact he had no expert witness and therefore, no one to argue the 'but-for cause' of death was not the defendant," Cesare wrote. "It is Kraynak's position that he would not have accepted the plea agreement and would have proceeded to assert his right to jury trial had his counsel not been ineffective and properly secured the appropriate expert for trial in a timely fashion."
Defense experts were not permitted to testify, one because the defense counsel failed to provide a summary of expert testimony and another because they did not meet the requirements, Cesare wrote.
Kraynak "asserts that he remains legally innocent of the charges and only pleaded guilty to his counsel (Thomas A. Thorton and Gerald A. Lord) being ineffective," Cesare wrote.
Although Kraynak indicated satisfaction with both defense attorneys at the hearing, he "felt at the time as though he had no other choice but to proceed given the circumstances presented to him," she wrote. "The government is not prejudiced by withdrawal of the defendant's guilty plea. Defendant has not yet been sentenced, and the government presumably has maintained all evidence prior to this court's acceptance of Mr. Kraynak's guilty plea. Further, the witnesses are also presumably still available as well to proceed forward with trial."
Federal agents arrested the now-suspended doctor on Dec. 21, 2017. The indictment stated Kraynak allegedly prescribed more than six million opioids, such as Oxycontin, Vicodin and fentanyl, between May 2012 and July 2017, and was responsible for the deaths of five patients: Rosalie Carls, 43, of Frackville; Andrew R. Kelley, 48, of Mahanoy City; Debra F. Horan, 56, of Elysburg; Mary Anne Langton, 55, of Mount Carmel, and Catherine Schrantz, 35, of Hellertown.
After pleading guilty, the remainder of the charges — five felony counts of illegal distribution or dispensing resulting in death and two felony counts of maintaining drug-involved premises for his offices in Mount Carmel and Shamokin — were dropped. While Kraynak did not plead guilty to the illegal distribution or dispensing resulting in death, the former doctor acknowledged his prescribing practices resulted in the death of his patients, according to the plea deal.
In addition to Carls, Kelley, Horan, Langton and Schrantz, seven other patients died: Donna Bynum, 36, of Mount Carmel; Wanda Ebright, 34, of Mount Carmel; Francis Gaughan, 47, of Lost Creek; Randy Wiest, 50, of Coal Township; Faith Herring, 42, of Atlas; Teresa Madonna, 49, of Schuylkill Haven; and Jessica Slaby, 38, of Coal Township. The government did not charge Kraynak in these seven deaths, but all 12 were listed in the indictment in relation to the illegal distribution charges.
Kraynak is being detained until sentencing or he is granted a new trial. Brann said if the motion to withdraw the guilty plea is denied, Kraynak will be sentenced immediately to 15 years in prison.